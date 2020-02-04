Wandavision will feature the Scarlet Witch Comic Costume

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marvel and Disney + have been one of the protagonists of the Super bowl held last night. As moviegoers know, during this sporting event there is room for the world's first presentation trailers and advances of the projects that are to come. And in the last edition we have not been disappointed. We have a new trailer for 'Black Widow', from 'Wonder Woman 1984', from the sequel to 'Minions' … and of course, from some of the highly anticipated series of MCU that will debut this year on the new platform of streaming from Disney.

'Wandavision', 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​and 'Loki' have together starred in a presentation video of which we want to make a note: the suit that wears Scarlet Witch.

Marvel studios

The video in question shows Elizabeth Olsen wearing one of the most iconic costumes of the comics in his series 'Wandavision'. It is the first time we see her in that suit, because throughout her presence at the MCU she has always shown her powers but without wearing any heroine suit. Now, finally, in his series with 'Vision' we will see it in action with a version of his iconic suit Red.

It is 'Wandavision' one of the great premieres of the platform, as it promises to be linked to the future of the Marvelita universe, especially with the sequel to 'Doctor Strange'. Moreover, the bad tongues say that it will be her, the Scarlet Witch, who is the villain in the new story of the Sorcerer. Although there is still no official synopsis of the series, this video has made it clear that we will have several scenarios, from a kind of sitcom of the fifties to the arrival of S.W.O.R.D to Earth after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'.