WandaVision, why did Elizabeth Olsen deactivate her Instagram profile?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that Elisabeth Olsen in the last few hours he has suddenly decided to deactivate his Instagram account. The WandaVision star known for her role Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has inexplicably disappeared from the famous social media.

We have to say, the actress she was never particularly active on her account, indeed, he limited himself to publishing mostly promotional posts on his productions. His sudden disappearance from the web has totally shocked the fans, who are wondering what are the real reasons for such an unexpected choice.

Some think Olsen was particularly bullizzata his Instagram for not having yet dedicated any memory to the late Chadwick Boseman, his colleague in the Avengers and who, therefore, has chosen to disappear a bit from social networks. If this news were to be true, it would certainly be a very delicate situation for the WandaVision star who probably would have wanted privately experiencing pain for the premature and unexpected death of a dear friend.

Many stars have instead decided to share heartfelt words in memory of the Black Panther star on various social networks. The King T’Challa performer was remembered by Barack Obama and Kevin Feige and also by much of the entertainment world, including all the actors with whom he shared the MCU experience.