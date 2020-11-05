WandaVision, when will we be able to see the series on Disney +? Let’s try to clarify

In recent days, WandaVision fans have received a bitter disappointment. The highly anticipated Disney + series will not be released this November and the chances of it being released by the end of this year are also beginning to diminish.

These days, however, an interview released to Entertainment Tonight by the actress Kat Dennings by Darcy Lewis revealed that while he doesn’t know Disney’s exact plans, believes there is a good chance that the series could be released by the end of this year. Given that The Mandalorian will be released until December 18 and as the streaming service traditionally doesn’t release two high-profile shows at the same time, it seems likely that WandaVision will only be released after that date. Many speculate that the most likely date for the first episode is December 25th.

So far we still don’t know exactly how things will go, it is hoped however, given the current year very poor in satisfactions, that at least WandaVision will be able to be disseminated by the end of 2020. There are many hypotheses that revolve around this series, a lot of them think it’s all a product of Scarlet Witch’s imagination. While waiting to find out how things turn out, check out WnadaVision’s amazing Funko Pop.