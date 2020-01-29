Wandavision Wheel With A SWORD Base

Share it:

It seems that we have finally been able to confirm the relationship between 'WandaVision', the series starring Scarlet Witch and Vision, and SWORD. It has been thanks to some new images that arrive from the shooting set.

And it’s increasingly certain that history will take place in the present. Why else have you signed up for a Monica Rambeau adult, that in 'Captain Marvel' appeared as a girl? She is also the key that confirmed us in an earlier image of the shoot that the series will bring us S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Department), the evolution of S.H.I.E.L.D and secret organization that monitors the space to try avoid extraterrestrial invasions on earth. Well, now a new batch of images has again confirmed the presence of this entity, adding in passing, its location on planet Earth.

The new filtered images, which you have below, show vehicles military with the symbol of S.W.O.R.D. and some stores that have been understood as the new headquarters chosen by the organization to be located on Earth. What has led them to set up such a camp? We'll be alert.

Is this title a project that has us in suspense for several reasons. On the one hand, because its premiere is scheduled at the same time as 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness', in spring 2021, which is leading us to think that they have some kind of relationship, even theorizing that Scarlet Witch is the villain of the new Strange story. Kevin Feige has already warned: "The fact that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch will be important. And what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That is what we play with this series of completely fun, somewhat scary and that will have repercussions for the entire future of Phase 4 of the UCM ".

On the other hand, the story itself made no sense a priori. How do you explain after what happened in 'Endgame' that both protagonists show us a story with air to sitcom of the 50 living as a happy marriage with two children? Because, remember, at that time they didn't know each other, besides, there's the little detail of a Thanos killing Vision. At the moment the most voted theory is that these romantic images are nothing other than the product of alteration powers of the reality of Wanda Maximoff, who could have created an oasis in which to be happy with his love, already dead.