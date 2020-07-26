WandaVision, was this famous Marvel Comics saga the inspiration for the Disney series?

Share it:

As widely verified, the long-awaited new TV series WandaVision will take inspiration from the comic book run written Tom King, but according to a rumor leaked in the past few hours the new chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe he would also follow another famous comic for the development of the plot.

We are talking about "In Search of Vision", a Marvel Comics classic by John Byrne: according to the scooper Charles Murphy, in fact, WandaVision it will also adapt parts of the narrative arc of this well-known Avengers story, which tells how Wanda went on a mission in the hope of putting Vision back together.

Ultimately, according to Murphy's report, the series will lead to the birth of the White Vision, currently rumored for Avengers: Infinity War before and Avengers: Endgame then. "We have known for a long time that WandaVision will take place both in what appears to be a fictitious alternative reality (which will have the look of a TV sitcom) and in the real world, where organizations such as SWORD will make their debut"says Murphy."It seems that one of the secondary plots set in the real world will be inspired by Byrne and tell how Wanda will try to reassemble Vision".

What do you think of this indiscretion? Tell us in the comments section.

For further details we remind you that the show, after some communication uncertainties in the promotional phase, is still scheduled for 2020. In the meantime, waiting to find out more about it, fans are impatiently asking for the official trailer.