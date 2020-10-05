WandaVision, unveiled the first images of the gadgets of the Disney + series

The first Marvel Studios television series for Disney +, WandaVision, should arrive on the streaming platform by the end of 2020 but the images of the first gadgets have already been spread on the web.

As we can see from the post below, this is T-Shirt with rather bright colors, which show some of the most iconic scenes seen so far from this production. While it’s unclear whether these items are, in fact, official part of the series merchandise, they do feature some hints to the vintage atmosphere that we have had to see so far, including a design that appears to be inspired by the classic 60s TV series Bewitched.

Last month, Disney + released the first trailer for WandaVision which reveals quite a lot of interesting information about what is definitely one of the Marvel’s strangest projects to date, as it follows the story of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in a sort of old-time sit-com that travels through time.

Many think that these extravagant adventures both are the fruit of the imagination of Scarlett Witch, who may find herself having to deal with someone who is trying to steal her extraordinary powers. The WandaVision trailer also revealed an interesting detail on the location, suggesting that this sort of sitcom will take place in an alternate reality.

