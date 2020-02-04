'WandaVision': this is the official synopsis of the series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'WandaVisión' is one of the most mysterious projects of the near future of Marvel. Not only because we have a character that we saw die in 'Avengers: Infinity War' (yes, we are talking about you, Vision), but because with the progress we have seen and the few images that have leaked, we do not have No idea what we are going to find. One of the most widespread rumors is that it could well be a mixed adaptation between the comics of 'The Vision' and 'Dynasty of M'. And after confirming the official synopsis, with more reason:

WandaVision by Marvel Studios combines the style of "classic sitcom" with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super powerful beings living their ideal everyday lives, begin to suspect that not everything is as it seems.

It is important to highlight the last sentence of the synopsis: 'not everything is as it seems'. For the uninitiated in the world of comics, the Scarlet Witch has the power to alter reality at will, and we have seen it in the cartoons (although we have not yet been shown in the world of cinema). Perhaps we will see an extension of his powers in this new series? Remember that the character will also appear in 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness', joining the two frames and causing a revolution in the MUC … Betting?