WandaVision, the trailer reveals unsuspected links with the Fantastic Four and the X-Men

The trailer for WandaVision released in the past few hours has provided a lot of juicy information on the future of the series and revealed important details regarding the involvement of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men.

In particular we know that in the Disney + series it will make an appearance S.W.O.R.D., or the Sentient World Observation and Response Department, a branch of SHIELD that manages extraterrestrial threats. This particular organ first appeared in the pages of an X-Men comic and once counted a founding X-Man among its ranks.

Furthermore, according to what we have seen so far, the nosy neighbor Agnes, is none other than that the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness. The ancient sorceress first appeared in the pages of the Fantastic Four, where Sue and Reed Richards discovered Agatha’s powerful sorcery after entrusting her with the care of their newborn son. In addition to her recurring role in the Fantastic Four comics throughout the 1970s, Agatha appeared in Vision and the Scarlet Witch and was later a real mentor for Wanda Maximoff.

These involvements were made possible by the acquisition of Fox by the Mickey Mouse house last year, thus fully allowing theuse of all the characters from the varied world of Marvel.

It has been confirmed that WandaVision will debut on Disney + towards the end of this year, so despite the delays and various technical problems due to the pandemic, the works on the series would have been almost completed.