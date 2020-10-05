WandaVision, the new images anticipate the two realities of the Marvel series for Disney Plus

The highly anticipated TV series WandaVision will follow the characters of Elizabeth Olsen e Paul Bettany within an illusory reality inspired by sixties sitcoms, and the new promotional images leaked on Twitter with some promo-art anticipate this mysterious world.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, it looks like Marvel Studios will have a lot of fun with the premise behind the series, and there’s no doubt that Disney will raise a hefty nest egg from a merchandising standpoint. Among other things, the “Welcome to Westview” t-shirt is noteworthy because, through some photos from the set that arrived online some time ago, it was made known that WandaVision it would have taken place in “Eastview”, so it seems that the name of the city may change over the course of the episodes.

That the two names represent the two realities that will be the setting for the show? We’ll see.

Recall that, even if 2020 will be the first year since 2009 without a Marvel Studios film, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be able to beat a hit thanks to WandaVision, whose arrival on Disney + was officially confirmed before the arrival of 2021.

Waiting to find out the exact date, which will probably end up falling between the end of November and the beginning of December, here is the official trailer for WandaVision.