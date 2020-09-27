WandaVision, the easter egg on the location suggests the alternate reality of Scarlet Witch

Last week the first trailer of WandaVision was released, the highly anticipated Disney + series that tells the story of Scarlet Witch after the events of Avengers: Endgame. There are still many doubts about this production but perhaps an unexpected easter egg could suggest that it will take place in an alternate reality.

A Spanish Reddit user has indeed noticed a very interesting detail, while the trailer confirmed that the name of the city where WandaVision takes place is Westview, the first photos from the set, which can be seen in the image below, reveal instead what the name of the city is Eastview.

The simplest explanation is that Eastview is the real city while Westview could represent the alternate reality created by Scarlet Witch. This rather simple little town could become the center of this adventure, in which Wanda influences the outside world of Eastview in a drastic way that he probably doesn’t fully realize.

Surely you have noticed that the names of the two cities are also a clear reference to the magical world of the Wizard of Oz. Eastview could be the city controlled by the witch Agatha Harkness? WandaVision in this sense could be a kind of battle between witches, as Wanda defends Westview from the dangers that could come from Eastview. Obviously these are only hypotheses that may or may not be confirmed during the broadcast.

