WandaVision, revealed the main inspiration for the Marvel series of Disney +?

The rumors and theories about what will happen to Scarlet Witch and Vision in WandaVision there are many, but until next December we will not be allowed to understand to what extent they can be guessed. Meanwhile, here are the latest indiscretions on the possible plot of the Disney + Marvel series.

At the moment we know that some of the comic book runs that will be referenced are House of M, The Vision and The Scarlet Witch, and the work of Tom King and James Robinson concerning the two heroes, but it seems now that the work of another author will strongly influence the performance of the series: the collection Vision Quest (for the West Coast Avengers series) by John Byrne.

According to what reported by Murphy's Multiverse, in fact, in the Disney + show we could see Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) desperately looking for Vision (Paul Bettany) after he seems to have disappeared from the base. In the comics, the android was kidnapped by the multinational Vigilance, and when Wanda finally manages to find him, she discovers that Vision was literally torn apart and his memory wiped out, remembering nothing of their life together.

Based on Murphy's recap of what we know so far, it would therefore seem that the events of WandaVision will take place in an alternate reality (inside the TV) and in the real world, where we will also find theorganization S.W.O.R.D..

While it is not clear what the latter's part will be in the story (will they be allies? Enemies?), It seems that it is in the real world that Wanda will have to try to put the pieces of Vision back together, and when he does, we will not face the syntezoid android we knew.

We could in fact also have to do (but it is not said) with White Vision, which last year had also been mentioned by a Marvel employee on social media, making him suspect his presence in the TV series. This particular version of the character is described by Hank Pym (who claims he can recreate the android's mind) as a white palette on which one could paint at will, since Vision is now devoid of memories.

This will be what happens in WandaVision?