WandaVision receives release date for December

Finally, the future of Marvel TV Studios is being realized at Disney + with approximate release dates. Specifically confirming that WandaVision It will be in the catalog of the platform in December of this year.

The announcement was made during the presentation of the financial results of the first quarter of the current fiscal year of Disney, it is expected to give a more specific date later.

Initially there were plans to release WandaVision in 2021, but the date ended up moving to bring the series a little closer to the premiere of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, planned for August this year.

Yesterday we met the official synopsis of the series and these days we had several related news. Perhaps one of the most important has been the Super Bowl trailer that has allowed us to see new scenes.

WandaVision by Marvel Studios merges the classic sitcom style with the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). These two beings of great power live their ideal life when they begin to suspect that things are not as they seem. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is the main screenwriter. It will premiere at Disney + this year.

In the cast we will have Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, next to them will be other familiar faces of UCM such as Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as agent Jimmy Woo and Teyonah Parris in the role of an adult Monica Rambeau .

Seeing what this series has to tell us will be important if we want to understand perfectly the movie Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, because it is confirmed that the characters of WandaVision will have a presence in the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch, although we still do not know in what terms