WandaVision, Jolene Purdy of Orange is the New Black joins the cast of the series

It looks just like two months after its official debut on Disney+, the highly anticipated WandaVision is continuing to add stars to its already very rich cast of protagonists, casting as the latest new entry Jolene Purdy of Orange is the New Black in a role described as “recurring within the series“.

Unfortunately there is no information on the character in question and also Deadline can hardly guess what role it might be.

We do not yet know the exact day on which it will be possible to see the episodes of the first season of WandaVision, series that will show us the consequences that the events of Avengers: Infinity War ed Endgame have had on the psyche of Elizabeth Olsen’s character, and which according to various rumors will be connected to the new one film focused on Doctor Strange. As we have already reported to you, it would seem that two new Avengers will appear in the episodes of WandaVision, in particular it would be Wiccan e Speed, although for now the news has not been confirmed.

After the latest changes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, WandaVision will be the first live-action series developed by Marvel per Disney+ to land on the streaming platform, to be exact next December, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and then Loki.

What do you think of this further addition to the show’s cast? Assumptions about the role he might play? Let us know in the comments.