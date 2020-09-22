WandaVision: ideas and hypotheses after the first trailer of the Marvel series

2020, annus horribilis for obvious reasons, could have been a year totally devoid of Marvel products – aside from the conclusion of Agents Of SHIELD And from a certain point of view, at least on the big screen, it can be a paradoxically successful unexpected event: in a nutshell, we felt the need to disconnect a little after the closure of a ten-year cycle and the for now confirmed Black Widow it feels more like a celebration of a single character. In short, a rather soft return before really catapulting us into the heart of the MCU Phase 4.

2020, however, should have been the year of the encroachment in seriality by Marvel Studios, of which WandaVision is officially the only survivor after the postponement of Falcon and The Winter Soldier. A pact, so to speak, sealed by the arrival of the first trailer of WandaVision, for a series that continues to show itself inscrutable, bizarre and perhaps even unpredictable. The inspirations are too varied, the connections too crazy, the clues too scattered. Yet the trailer is clearly what Marvel Studios had communicated, which is a mix of familiar sitcoms, love stories, a pinch of horror – or at least some hint of disquiet – and a coming-of-age tale. How it all holds together is still a mystery.

An unusual couple

The trailer, in fact, shows above all, in a rigorous black and white, scenes from the happy and still inexplicable family life of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) alternating with anxious sequences in which everything seems an elaborate lie built ad hoc. And it is already immediately interesting to note that the doubts seem to come above all from Vision, a character who should have died irremediably in Infinity War.

It is he, in fact, who proves unable to contextualize their life as a couple and to answer the maddening questions of the neighbors – or at least this seems to be the dynamic. The newcomers invite the other inhabitants of the neighborhood to get to know each other over a pleasant dinner, in which they tell each other briefly about their life; a classic. But just Vision, in human form, doesn’t know what to answer, as if he remembered absolutely nothing. It is always him, then, to fly over this “world” almost to the Truman Show to try to understand, receiving only the harsh truth: in rea he is dead.

The hypothesis that such a prison was built ad hoc by Wanda herself, destroyed beyond all limits by the loss of her love, to the point of creating with her own powers – far from having been fully explored – a fictitious reality in which to live happily. An idea that we had initially overshadowed, given the confirmed connection with the new feature film dedicated to Doctor Strange: if WandaVision was a kind of prequel to the film, then most likely a decisive role would have been played by the villain on duty.

However, if Vision, relying only on a meager trailer so far, is the only or the first to notice inconsistencies, it is possible that in reality the culprit is Scarlet Witch; a storyline that would be better linked to a coming-of-age story. Wanda will gradually realize that she is experiencing her own deception, will finally understand what her powers are capable of and will once and for all assume the iconic identity of the superheroine.

It is how such a process will take place that holds surprises. Perhaps, given the rather short duration – only 6 episodes -, each episode will be themed, changing color palettes, humor and atmospheres numerous times. A particularly intriguing option, in line with the extravagant nature of the project, which is confirmed as one of the most interesting products between now and the end of the year.

We can’t wait to know more and understand, for example, the role that Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), one of the characters that we will find in the Captain Marvel franchise, which will almost certainly represent the keystone to “save” Wanda. Or the role of the S.W.O.R.D., the space counterpart of the SHIELD Or if the rumors that want the presence in WandaVision of Wiccan e Speed will be confirmed. From this point of view, the trailer works amazingly. He wanted to be talked about and he succeeds, waiting for the December release, exclusively on Disney +.