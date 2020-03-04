'WandaVision' has finished filming

Share it:

We are one step closer to 'WandaVision ', the expected series starring Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) that promises to show a facet never seen of the couple in the MCU. No doubt the expectations are very high before this title that will land before the end of the year in Disney + and of which we have many theories.

Because if something is clear in 'WandaVisión' it is that anything can happen. Having seen the happy couple as a marriage has aroused us great curiosity, because Vision is not alive in the current MCU, so everything indicates that we will see a parallel world created by the powers of distortion of the Sorceress and that surely has to do with the events that come to the sequel to 'Doctor Strange'. And as Marvel is, everything will be under lock until the premiere arrives. However, at least we can know that the team has finished shooting this first season that will have a total of 6 episodes

It has been thanks to Taylor Grabowsky, a member of the series team, who shared the photo confirming the end of filming on his Instagram account. And it has been a closing party. The snapshot, taken in Atlanta, shows the entire cast and team gathered celebrating, as you can see below:

'WandaVision' will again have Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany but Kat Dennings will also appear, retaking her role as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris, which will play Monica Rambeau., and Randall park who will resume his role as detective Jimmy Woo and who we could see in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.