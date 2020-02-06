'WandaVisión' has an official release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'WandaVisión', we have said it many times, will be the craziest and most surreal series, not only of Marvel, but of all Disney +. The character of the Scarlet Witch has been a favorite of comic book fans for years, and one of the main complaints was the little benefit that was being taken from her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Elizabeth Olsen is a perfect Wanda Maximoff, and has been demonstrating as they have been giving more and more prominence. In 'Avengers: Endgame' had little presence, but she alone could have killed Thanos if the Mad Titan had not played dirty. And I don't say it, Kevin Feige said it. When Disney announced that we would see a series about her and Vision, the emotion was real. Especially since the Vision character died in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. But given the story of the character in the comics, we are not sure what to expect. And the breakthrough we saw in the Super Bowl has not helped much.

Initially, 'WandaVisión' was announced by 2021, but since Disney they have decided to advance the date and now Bob Iger has just confirmed it: 'WandaVision'It will be released in December 2020, being the second Marvel series for Disney + to arrive (the first will be' Falcon and the Winter Soldier ').

The series already has an official synopsis, which warns us that what we are going to see can be totally unexpected, but not only for us but for the protagonists themselves. In the series they will return Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, in addition to Kat Dennings, which we met as Darcy Lewis in 'Thor' and 'Thor: the Dark World'.