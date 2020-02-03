WandaVision: first teaser of the Marvel series

Share it:

The most anticipated series of Marvel and Disney + It is undoubtedly 'WandaVisión'. Especially since nobody what to expect from the Scarlet Witch and The Vision show, especially since the latter died in 'Avengers: Infinity War'. Marvel and Disney have taken advantage of the Super Bowl to show us the first images of the series and the truth is that not only has the hype left us through the clouds, but it has also given us many clues. Here you can see it, mixed with the advance of 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' ​​and 'Loki':

In this preview we can see Wanda Maximoff recreating several classic sitcom characters, implying that his new life with Vision will be a mixture of perfect series of American television history. We see Wanda as the main character of 'I Love Lucy ' or of 'The tribe of the Brady'. What does all this mean? For more detail, Disney has released the official synopsis:

Marvel Studios 'WandaVision' mixes the style of classic comedies with the Marvel film universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two superpowered beings living their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is as it seems …

So it seems that it is confirmed that all the reality that Wanda and Vision live is an external creation, and rumors indicate that it will be an extension of Wanda's powers, since in the comics she is able to alter reality. The series opens at the end of the year at Disney + so we can only wait for the trailer that is coming …