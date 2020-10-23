WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen gives up a convention: here’s the reason

Before the end of the year, Marvel fans expect to discover the MCU series on Disney +, WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision. However, production does not appear to have been completed, as evidenced by Elizabeth Olsen’s withdrawal from a convention where she was expected.

“Unfortunately due to the last minute schedule changes for WandaVision filming, Elizabeth Olsen will not appear at #AUCKGEDDON this year.” tweeted the official account of @Armageddonexpo “However we have lined up another fantastic guest star to do a virtual panel, so keep your eyes peeled for an announcement this morning!”.

Earlier this month, fans were able to take a look at some photos from the WandaVision set, which they showed some great 60s and 70s looks which we will see on the Marvel show. WandaVision will tell the adventures of Wanda and Vision in a series that will merge the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the two protagonists begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the cast of the new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is completed by Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn.

On Everyeye you can take a look at the ideas and hypotheses about WandaVision after the first trailer, and an in-depth analysis on everything we know about WandaVision.