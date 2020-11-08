WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are building the hype for the Disney + series

WandaVision fans were hoping to see the series as early as November on Disney + but, apparently, they will still have to wait a bit. They thought about making the wait more pleasant Elizabeth Olsen e Paul Bettany, ensuring that the series will also be better than expected.

The two took part in a video that was released on social media for promote Marvel production in Latin America: “We invite you to enjoy WandaVision”Olsen says in the video. “We promise it will be a feast for your eyes”adds Bettany. “Be ready” Olsen then continues.

As we know pretty well, VandaVision will tell the adventures of Wanda and Vision in an entirely new series which will merge the style of classic sitcoms with the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two protagonists will soon realize that nothing is as it seems, and we will face their journey over the course of several decades. In addition to Olsen and Bettany, the series will also count on the participation of Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park and Kathryn Hahn.

Apparently WandaVision will arrive on Disney + by the end of December. Many think that the series will start at the end of the release of The Mandalorian 2 and that therefore the first episode will be officially aired starting from December 25th. Meanwhile, to pass the wait, take a look at WandaVision’s incredible Funko Pops.