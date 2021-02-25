WandaVision, discovering Agatha Harkness: the most famous comics

Warning: already from the first lines of this article you will find spoilers about WandaVision.



The weekly appointment with WandaVision and its twists on Disney Plus continues and it is mandatory to dedicate a further and full-bodied study to one of the figures who from the beginning seemed to be suspicious: who who is really Agnes? In the television series at the moment we know very little, but on the comic side there is a lot to say since we are talking about a character so long-lived as to be compared to many stories that have marked the narrative courses of the House of Ideas. Yes, the hand of the legendary couple made up of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby is involved.

In short, as you may have easily understood from what has been written so far, the article contains a high rate of spoilers linked to recent WandaVision clues. The episode “Breaking the fourth wall” has in fact removed the mask from a character, masterfully interpreted by Kathryn Hann, apparently caring, kind to Wanda herself and particularly changeable in her attitudes which, useless to hide it, even to the laziest eye were somewhat unusual. So let’s go to the discovery of the editorial origin of Agnes alias Agatha Harkness.

Agatha Harkness, the Witch of the Marvel Universe

Agnes is Agatha Harkness, but who is she on balance? Many, especially among novice readers, have asked themselves this question: is a Witch, and was born thanks to the usual brilliant intuition of the King of the House of Ideas. In 1970 Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, inside de Fantastic Four (precisely in issue # 94 of the canonical series), they decided to surprise a character apparently banal but who, in number by number, had such implications as to be one of the most beautiful comic runs of that period.

We are obviously talking about Agatha who, having been initially introduced to the Fantastic Four in the role of nanny of Franklyn Richards (son of Reed and Susan), later revealed her true nature by involving the Fantastic Family in a family feud with magical colors. Pure magic, a very recurring element in the stories of the past and that, thanks to WandaVision, is finally ready to wriggle out of the narrative web of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Returning to the origins of this character, one of the oldest in Marvel Comics given his extreme longevity (it is over 12,500 years old), we curiously emphasize that its primordial appearance was inspired precisely by Agnes Moorhead, interpreter of the character of Edora in the very famous (especially in that period) series Witch’s Life. The latter was honored in the very first episodes of WandaVision and the namesake of the actress is the perfect alias of the MCU’s Agatha: in short, lovely coincidences that demonstrate how sought after she is the care in every single detail in Marvel Studios.

Agatha and Wanda, an Odi et Amo relationship

At the moment we do not know anything about possible past between Agatha and Wanda of the MCU, on the other hand, however, we can write numerous lines of words on what happened in the past in the famous paper stories of the House of Ideas.

Let’s go back to the magical feud that also involved the Fantastic Four. Agatha in fact, in order not to succumb to the threat of her son Nicholas “Scratchy” Scratch (yes, the name of the sweetest rabbit seen in the television series) and the Seven of Salem, he decided to come to Wanda and ask for her help to repel the attack. A watershed meeting for Scarlet Witch as, thanks to the solemn guidance of Agatha, she was able to master the magical arts handed down by her mother Natalya.

Too much meat on the fire? Sit down because there are still a number of very important elements missing, including, for example, that the consequences of that mystical dispute were Wanda’s mysterious and unexpected pregnancy. Another story now known in the series that, in the current state of things, does not yet have a real and logical explanation (here you can read our in-depth analysis on Wiccan and Speed ​​in the Marvel comics).

The twin birth, and the dramatic consequences related to the presence of Mephisto in the role of the third wheel in this apparently maternal relationship of Agatha towards Wanda, led to devastating consequences for the psyche of the partner of Vision, among which we include crucial stories such as Divided Avengers e House of M.

From love to hate, as mentioned, since this relationship ended in Agatha’s “death” caused by a Wanda completely out of control: the reason for these contrasts were mainly linked to the fate of Wanda’s children, Billy (Wiccan) and Tommy (Speed) Maximoff, which we have already told you in the dedicated special. That of Harkness, however, was a symbolic death more than definitive, given that, as the good Stan Lee has taught the new generations of authors and readers, in Marvel the gates of Heaven and Hell are very revolving.