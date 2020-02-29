'WandaVision' could bring Mercury back to the MCU

Share it:

Although we have already seen Scarlet Witch using their powers, we may have barely glimpsed the tip of the iceberg. That is why we anxiously await the arrival of his series 'Wandavision', where by way sitcom of the fifties we will see Wanda living a happy marriage with Vision. Obviously, something has had to happen here, because the series is based on the present – such as the character of a Monica Rambeau adult has confirmed us – and the poor man is in the other world thanks to Thanos. Everything indicates that Scarlet Witch is the only one responsible for her return, just as the preview and the first images have already shown us.

As we well know, this MCU character has the power to distort reality, and everything points to the fact that in her series she has used such potential to create the imaginary worlds she wishes she had lived with her love. And of course, already set to "return" to people he loved, why not also bring back his brother?

Remember that in 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' we saw as the character of ANDlizabeth Olsen he lost his brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) in the battle of Sokovia after sacrificing himself to save Hawkeye and a kid. Previously the MCU had introduced us to the couple in the post-credits of 'Captain America: Winter Soldier' ​​as two members of HYDRA that they had acquired super powers – going on to become Scarlet Witch and Magneto respectively – and that they ended up on the side of the good guys. Since then Scarlet Witch has not separated from the Avengers and has repeatedly demonstrated what is one of its most powerful members. If we look at the comics, among their abilities is the ability to manipulate reality and revive subjects using parallel scenarios. Therefore, it is not so far-fetched to think that in one of these multi-universes Mercury It could appear quietly.

Unfortunately we can only speculate at the moment, although less and less is missing for the premiere of 'WandaVision', which will take place before the end of 2020.