'WandaVision' confirms that Monica Rambeau works for SWORD in a new image

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There has been much talk and speculation about 'Wandavision', the series that will get us into the characters of Scarlet Witch and Vision. And it is not for less, because all the information that is coming to us reaffirms us more and more that we are facing a complex network where we will not only play with times and realities that belong to the imaginary, we will also see old MCU characters who had not had any kind of relationship with this couple.

As you well know, 'WandaVision', which will finally arrive this 2020, will be a series with a certain air to sitcom from the 50s, with both characters living together as if they were a happy marriage and even with children. But … how is that possible if at that time they didn't know each other, besides that Vision was killed by Thanos? Everything indicates that the key to this series will revolve around the powers of alteration of the reality of Wanda Maximoff, who could have created an oasis in which to be happy with his love. However, how does this story fit with the appearance of a Monica Rambeau adult? Yes, the one we saw in 'Captain Marvel' as a girl. Will also be Darcy lewis, Jane Foster's friend in the first two 'Thor' movies.

The answer is in one word: S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Department), the evolution of S.H.I.E.L.D and secret organization that monitors the space to try avoid extraterrestrial invasions on earth.

We had already seen some previous images that confirmed that this organization will arrive on Earth in 'Wandavision' and that Monica could have a relationship with them. Now, we confirm with a new image that yes, that Rambeau works for them, also does it together with Jimmy Woo (Randall Park).

In this snapshot in question we see Monica already dressed in the official attire from S.W.O.R.D. In his blue jacket you can clearly see the logo of the organization, who is related to Furia as we discovered one of the post-credit scenes of 'Spider-Man: Away from Home'. Will we also see the character of Samuel L. Jackson? We do not know. Nor has it been confirmed that Woo is also an agent of S.W.O.R.D, but it is related to Monica. His blue jacket has the SWORD logo attached to his shoulder, with the organization even following the steps of SHIELD and placing the logo on his black SUVs. This confirms that Monica is working for Fury on WandaVision, but there are no signs that Woo is also a SWORD agent.