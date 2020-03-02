 WandaVision celebrates its final filming party in Atlanta

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The "WandaVision" It seems that it has already finished its production, or is about to end, as we can see on social networks where there are obvious signs of the usual end of filming party. The cast and part of the film team have been seen in a series of images of the party celebratedat the Old Fourth Ward facility in Atlanta, which includes mini golf, games, slides, drinks and lots of food.

This type of party is only celebrated once filming is finished, or a few days after it ends, and therefore that means that the series ends its production nine months away from its premiere at Disney +, set for December. It is also possible that it is the end of filming in Atlanta, to now move to another location, but for the deadlines, it does not seem that way, or in any case, he would only have a few weeks left in another location.

It may surprise you that it reaches the end of your shoot when “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, which began to roll before – it is said that "WandaVision" it began to roll before but there is no evidence of it—, I was still filming some scenes, but it should be remembered that that other series suffered a significant delay when not being able to shoot scenes in Puerto Rico due to earthquakes, which forced us to have to Change production plans.

View this post on Instagram Great time tonight. A post shared by John Zimmermann (@johnzimmermanntheactor) on Mar 1, 2020 at 5:45 pm PST