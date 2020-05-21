WandaVision Casting Gives New Clues About Series Action

Share it:

One of the characters that WandaVision will introduce appropriately at UCM is that of Monica Rambeau, whom we already met as a child in Captain Marvel but who will appear here as an adult and played by Teyonah Parris.

A new entry in the series tab has recently been discovered in the IMDB database, where Jwaundace Candace is mentioned as a Parris action double for a driving scene, which makes us think that there could still be scenes to record. and that we are going to have a good dose of action.

😯 Monica Rambeau is gonna be doing some stunt driving in #Wandavision apparently pic.twitter.com/HB48S5jrq8 — Liz (@MsLizzieHill) May 19, 2020

So far we have only been able to see some very brief scenes from WandaVision in which some domestic drama is shown in this sort of situation comedy set in the 50s that seems to be part of some kind of hallucination or defensive measure of the Scarlet Witch herself to fight the pain he still feels for having lost Vision to Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

We are still looking forward to knowing how Monica and Wanda will meet, as well as the relationship they may develop and what will produce these action scenes behind the wheel that seems to anticipate the role of specialist Candace in the series.

We do know that Rambeau is going to appear as a S.W.O.R.D. And we suppose that he will do it without having developed his powers yet, because this character in the comics ends up becoming Captain Marvel herself and leads the Avengers for a while, so you can get an idea of ​​the potential that he has in the face of developing his skills in this series and fully exploit them in the great events that Marvel Studios has prepared for the future of UCM.