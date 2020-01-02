Entertainment

         'WandaVision' arrives in 2020: Disney + advances the premiere of one of the most anticipated Marvel series

January 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Look that the other day we talked about the most anticipated series of 2020 … and those of Disney + go and my plans change. Coinciding with the new year, the platform has published a promo with what will arrive in 2020 and, within a whole series of series that we already knew, we were surprised by sneaking 'WandaVision', one of Marvel's new television fictions.

What we know about 'WandaVision'

Until today of 'WandaVision' we knew the main cast, with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany doing Wanda and Vision respectively, and little else. The plot details have been kept under seven labels and Kevin Feige says the series will play with different formats and genre, exploiting (and exploring) what the couple is capable of doing.


The 29 most anticipated premiere series of 2020

"We have the opportunity to show more of what Wanda can do, more than what Vision does, and most importantly, to reveal a name that I am not sure we have said in the MCU yet, but that will be important in the series. That Wanda is the Scarlet Witch, and what does that mean, the one that is the Scarlet Witch? of the MCU. "

Jac Schaeffer, screenwriter of 'Captain Marvel' will serve as showrunner of 'WandaVision', which will feature Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as the nosy neighbor and Teyonah Parris It will be an already grown Monica Rambeau.

As you can see in the promo, we also have images of the 'Lizzie McGuire' and 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' revivals, which will arrive on the platform this year. Disney + will be available in Spain from March 31.

