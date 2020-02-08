Wandavision and Doctor Strange Connected by Nightmare According to This Theory

Share it:

If 'Wandavision', the series of Marvel studios starring Scarlet Witch and Vision (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany), it was already generating a lot of interest with the little information we had, with the arrival of the first preview and its official synopsis we are climbing the walls.

Much had been rumored about the possibility of seeing Scarlet Witch turned into the villain in the sequel to Doctor Strange. We still cannot confirm that; However, it seems more than likely that there will be a connection between the Disney + series and the Great Sorcerer's tape, as both are followed in the MCU calendar ('WandaVision' will arrive during the spring of 2021 and 'Doctor Strange : in the multiverse of madness' will do it in May 2021). Moreover, if we are attentive to the latest advance of 'Wandavision' such connection seems to have been confirmed.

Disney

In Movieweb they have published an interesting theory that would put on the board the link between the two projects. As the medium points out, Scott Derrickson, who directed the first solo film of 'Doctor Strange', until very recently he was also going to handle the sequel. However, a few months after the start of production, Derrickson abandoned the project. Since he had been working on it for a long time, it is more than sensible to say that he has inside information, both from the film Benedict Cumberbatch like from 'Wandavision'. What's more, recently on Twitter he already warned that this new series was going to be "great" under the #Insideinformation hastag.

Well, Movieweb insists that both Scott Derrickson and his screenwriter C. Robert Cargill wanted to Nightmare as a villain in the sequel to Strange. And although the director left the cameras he did not separate himself from the project, he is still attached to the film as a producer, and Marvel has already confirmed that the origin story will be maintained. Well, assuming that is true, let's go to the epicenter of the theory.

To do this you must first understand who Nightmare / Nightmare is. This villain first appeared in comic book 110 of 'Strange Tales'. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Nightmare is the lord of the Nightmare dimension (or Nightmare Kingdom), which is the dimension we all go to when we sleep. And the rumors, according to the author of the theory, suggest that the villain wanted this villain to be woman.

Returning now to 'Wandavision' we must remember that the series takes place in the present, with the arrival of S.W.O.R.D included, that is, that the events that have taken place in the previous Avengers tapes have already passed, and therefore, Vision is more than dead. However, in the series there are both happy and happy, like a marriage with two children. The series has already told us that we will visit several scenarios, why not also the world of nightmares?

Here's the thing: Will Nightmare have caught Scarlet Witch in the dimension of dreams by showing her the life she could have had with her late love? Have you set such a trap to join him and thus face the Sorcerer together?

The author of the theory has one more piece to include in this puzzle. Is named Kathryn Hahn. The actress is part of the cast in the series although in a secret role. We only know that it will be a "nosy neighbor," as Kevin Feige has already advanced. Well, the second part of the theory is this:

Is Hahn Nightmare really? Is she the one who catches Wanda in her own dream / nightmare?

There we leave you now with doubt.