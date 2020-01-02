WandaVision: all about the Disney + series

Share it:

'WandaVision' is one of the series that will arrive to us throughout the year 2021 by the hand of Marvel and Disney +. From the studies they have decided that they want to take full advantage of Disney's new streaming platform and, thanks to that, fans will have at least 7 new confirmed series, namely: 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier',' Loki ',' Hawkeye ','WandaVision',' Ms. Marvel ',' She-Hulk 'and'Moon knight '.

But, among all of them, there is one that stands out, especially for its possibilities, and that is 'WandaVision'. The series with the Scarlet Witch and Vision as protagonists it has enormous potential, especially due to rumors that Scarlet Witch will be the next great villain of the MCU (he will co-star in the movie 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness'). And with the basis of comics like 'Dynasty of M' or 'The Vision', the material to make the series something incredible is there. And especially now, after knowing that Disney is looking for two twins for the series … Is 'Young Avengers' coming?

But not only that, but we have the first official image of the series, in which we see Wanda and Vision sitting together, dressed as in a sitcom of the 50s, and in black and white … And Disney announces that its premiere is going on a whole year!

'WandaVision' Release Date

'WandaVision' is one of Marvel's most important projects in its almost present Phase 4, which will begin with the 'Black Widow' movie. This series will get us a little deeper into the life of the Scarlet Witch with the Vision … and her powers, capable of altering reality at will. The premiere date of 'WandaVision' was scheduled during the spring of 2021, before the premiere of 'Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness', which will arrive in May 2021.

But now Disney + has released a video compilation of everything that will come to the streaming service this next 2020 … and we have come across the surprise: 'WandaVisión' will be released this year 2020 (although we still don't know at what time).

'WandaVision' Synopsis

For now there is no official closed synopsis of the series, except the statements made by the protagonists. We know that the series will have a 50s sitcom air, with both characters living together as if they were a happy marriage. But… How is that possible if at that time they didn't know each other, besides that Vision was killed by Thanos?

According to many fans, the solution could be in the powers of altering the reality of Wanda Maximoff, who could have created an oasis in which to be happy with his love. We also know that it will appear Monica Rambeau, which in 'Captain Marvel' appeared as a girl. And, being this movie in the 90s, it makes us confirm that 'WandaVision' will take place in the current time, since Monica Rambeau will be older. Like the confirmation of the return to Marvel of Darcy lewis, Jane Foster's friend in the first two 'Thor' movies.

But what is clear is that this series is going to be the strangest Marvel project to date, and Kevin Feige has confirmed it:

"(We have) the opportunity to tell his story and show more of what Wanda and Vision can do, and, most importantly, to reveal a name that I am not even sure we have said in the MCU, and it will be important the fact that Wanda is the Scarlet Witch, and what does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? That is what we play with this series of completely fun, somewhat scary forms that will have repercussions for the entire future of the Phase 4 of the UCM ".

In addition to all this, Marvel is casting to find two twin babies, which could only indicate one thing: the arrival of the children of Scarlet Witch, Wiccan and Veloz, members of the 'Young Avengers'.

Does this mean that the idea that we will see this young group of superheroes in the near future is already settled? Recall that in the series of 'Hawkeye' we will see Kate Bishop and we have already seen Cassie Lang in both 'Ant-Man' and 'Avengers: Endgame', in addition to the rumors of Hulkling's presentation in' Captain Marvel 2 '…

'WandaVision' Cast

'WandaVision' will again have Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany to play Wanda Maximoff and The Vision respectively. In addition, Kat Dennings will also appear, retaking her role as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris, which will play Monica Rambeau., and Randall park who will resume his role as detective Jimmy Woo that we could see in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

It is also rumored that, if Wiccan finally appeared, it could be played by singer Troye Sivan.

'WandaVision' Comics

'WandaVision' could be based on several Marvel comics:

'The vision'

Acclaimed Tom King comic in which we know the La Vision family … created by himself.

'Dynasty of M'

'Young Avengers: the crusade of children'

'WandaVision' Episodes

The 'WandaVision' series will consist of a total of 6 episodes.

'WandaVision' Showrunner

Jac Schaeffer, writer of 'Black Widow', will be responsible for writing and producing 'WandaVision'.

'WandaVision' Trailer

For now we don't have a 'WandaVision' trailer, but it should arrive throughout 2020.

'WandaVision' Poster

On Disney D-23 We could see the logo of the series and the first official poster.

'WandaVision' Images

For now we have no images of the series since filming has not yet begun. It is expected to begin this last quarter of 2019, so stay tuned for this article. But we do have a first official image: