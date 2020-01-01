General News

 WandaVision advances its Disney + premiere to 2020

January 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Concept art of WandaVision, by Andy Park

This first day of 2020 Disney + has started it by launching a teaser of the contents that will reach the streaming platform throughout this year. An especially important year for the platform will be when a good part of all the original contents that were being prepared these months arrive.

In addition to including premieres already known, such as the second season of “The Mandalorian”, the final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" or the series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, they surprise us in the minute 0:38 with "WandaVision", which show the already seen concept art of Vision and Wanda Maximoff, joined at the end with a “Everything in 2020”.

This potential change of dates was beginning to see coming. Kevin Feige already said at the CCXP in early December that Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk series "will be ready" by the end of 2020, which pointed to a premiere in 2021 that in principle was already "complete" with other Marvel series like "WandaVision", "Loki", "What If …?" Y "Hawkeye". Also, the fact that it was already being recorded "Wandavision" it squeaked a bit with a release date as late as spring 2021.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

