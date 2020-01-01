 WandaVision advances its Disney + premiere to 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This first day of 2020 Disney + has started it by launching a teaser of the contents that will reach the streaming platform throughout this year. An especially important year for the platform will be when a good part of all the original contents that were being prepared these months arrive.

In addition to including premieres already known, such as the second season of “The Mandalorian”, the final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" or the series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, they surprise us in the minute 0:38 with "WandaVision", which show the already seen concept art of Vision and Wanda Maximoff, joined at the end with a “Everything in 2020”.

This potential change of dates was beginning to see coming. Kevin Feige already said at the CCXP in early December that Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk series "will be ready" by the end of 2020, which pointed to a premiere in 2021 that in principle was already "complete" with other Marvel series like "WandaVision", "Loki", "What If …?" Y "Hawkeye". Also, the fact that it was already being recorded "Wandavision" it squeaked a bit with a release date as late as spring 2021.