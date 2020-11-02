WandaVision, a possible big spoiler from the leak of new official Funko Pop

A leaked description recently arrived online of two new exclusives of theEmerald City Comic-Con may have revealed a big spoiler about the highly anticipated WandaVision of Disney+, intriguing and experimental live-action series Marvel Studios dedicated to Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) it’s at Vision (Paul Bettany).

The leak comes to us courtesy of the Twitter account Serlent Pops, which has an excellent reputation for uncovering these advances related to the official merchandising of film productions, and reveals that the exclusivity ofECCC will be a Funko Pop apparently dedicated to … Quicksilver!

He will therefore return the character of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the Disney + series? If Wanda can bring Vision back to life, albeit in a different reality, through her powers, what could actually stop her from doing the same with her brother?

We do not yet know the exact day on which it will be possible to see the episodes of the first season of WandaVision, series that will show us the consequences that the events of Avengers: Infinity War ed Endgame have had on the psyche of Elizabeth Olsen’s character, and which according to various rumors will be connected to the new one film focused on Doctor Strange. As we have already reported to you, it would seem that two new Avengers will appear in the episodes of WandaVision, in particular it would be Wiccan e Speed, although for now the news has not been confirmed.

After the latest changes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, WandaVision will be the first live-action series developed by Marvel per Disney+ to land on the streaming platform, to be exact next December, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and then Loki.