WandaVision, a new promotional image for the Disney + series is online

In the last few hours, new promotional images for the Disney + series have appeared online, and one of these features the main actors of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen e Paul Bettany.

In the foreground, as is obvious by taking a look also at the bottom of the news, the two protagonists of the show, Paul Bettany aka Vision and Elizabeth Olsen alias Wanda Maximoff, in what is a photos in grayscale vintage clothes and hairstyles, but with the addition of red lines, quite emblematic of the series for how it has presented itself so far.

Although many details have not been shared about it, it would seem that in WandaVision we will have two different realities, even if the nature of each is to be seen now, and what will be the fundamental events that will take place there.

In this regard, in this article we have collected some theses and hypotheses on the Marvel series, and among the most popular speculations on the web there is certainly the one that would like the whole story as the fruit of Wanda’s imagination.

And you, what do you think? What do you think are the most likely hypotheses? Let us know in the comments.

WandaVision will debut next December on Disney+.