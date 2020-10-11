WandaVision, 70s look for Wanda and Visione in the new photos from the set

WandaVision is the lifeline that Marvel fans will be able to cling to in the coming months: the show coming to Disney + represents a real breath of fresh air in a period in which certainly, as regards the releases in the hall, there are only the many and inevitable slips.

On the series with Elizabeth Olsen e Paul Bettany, on the other hand, there has been a lot of curiosity from the beginning: the new show targat Marvel Cinematic Universe promises, at least according to the words of the production, to be something completely new in the television landscape and the images seen in the trailer of WandaVision recently released only heighten this feeling.

Waiting for the debut on the home streaming platform Disney, therefore, all that remains is to try to discover new details: the new photos leaked from the set, for example, show us Olsen and Bettany wearing blatantly 70s costumes. In particular, one of the dresses worn by the Scarlet Witch actress arouses a lot of curiosity: the costume seems to suggest a musical number or something similar. Will it be just an impression?

Meanwhile, someone has begun to hypothesize that WandaVision could explain the arrival of Jamie Foxx’s Electro in Marvel Cinematic Universe; moreover, the first images of WandaVision gadgets were recently unveiled.