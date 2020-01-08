'Wall Street scammers' and the stripper's demand

Share it:

'Wall Street scammers' It was one of the most unexpected successes of 2019, although this may end up being expensive. Samantha Barbash She is one of the real-life strippers who inspired the story of the film, and as reported by The Wrap, the woman could sue the study who has told his life, claiming that he has been defamed and that they have damaged his reputation, so he asks them for the amount of 40 million dollars.

According to several reports, Barbash intended to sue them since the film was released, having now fulfilled its threat. Barbash's lawyers sent a letter to STX in September, stating that the studio never paid anything for the story of his life, which he plays in the movie Jennifer Lopez.

"The defendants attempted to obtain a consent from Ms. Barbash for the production of the film and her final representation of the plaintiff in the same. However, Ms. Barbash refused to give her consent or renounce any of her privacy rights However, with obvious disregard for their lack of authority and / or consent, the defendants proceeded to exploit the image and character of Ms. Barbash for the film and its promotion. "

The film was based on an article that was published in 2015 in the magazine New York Magazine titled 'The Hustlers at Scores'. Samantha Barbash pleaded guilty to conspiracy, assault and great robbery, for which she had to serve five years probation. The lawsuit also states that Barbash is looking for such a large sum of money. "as a direct and intentional consequence of the promotion and commercialization of the film by the accused" since these "They took no precautions to protect Ms. Barbash's rights by creating a fictional character".

Directed by Lorene Scafaria, 'Wall Street scammers' raised 157 million worldwide, working with a budget of 20, and it is said that this could mean an Oscar nomination for Lopez. Time will tell what happens.