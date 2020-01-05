Waiting for the Xbox Series X: Microsoft celebrates the milestones of the last Xbox decade

Share it:

With the official start of 2020, an entire decade has ended, which has seen the entire gaming market protagonist of great changes and innovations.

A milestone that Microsoft wanted to celebrate with the publication of a video dedicated to some of the most significant moments of the the last ten years for the Xbox division. Directly at the beginning of this news, you can therefore find a special appointment with "This Week on Xbox", during which, after a brief introduction that recalled the recent debut of GTA 5 in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, the House of Redmond has reviewed the last green-crusade decade.

Several milestones highlighted. Among the latter, for example, we can mention the arrival on the market of Xbox 360 Slim and the launch of the technology of Kinect. Space also for the release of video games with great impact, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim or the launch of IP such as Forza Horizon. The debut of Xbox One and of Xbox One X. It also underlined the commitment made by Microsoft in the field of backward compatibility and in the expansion of the family of Xbox Game Studios. These are flanked by the acquisition of Minecraft and the constant strengthening of the Xbox Game Pass.

In closing, the video offered a glimpse of what will be 2020, the year that will see the debut of the Xbox Series X.