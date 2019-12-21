Waiting for The Witcher 4: new agreement between CD Projekt and the writer Sapkowski

Share it:

With the creation of the novels of The Witcher, the writer Andrzej Sapkowski has created an engaging and fascinating fantasy imagery, which over time has left the shores of the only printed paper to become a multimedia franchise.

Among the most recent milestones, we find the realization by Netflix of a TV series dedicated to the adventures of the witcher: Everyeye's editorial team recently mentioned it in a first review of The Witcher. In conjunction with the production's debut on the well-known streaming platform, further positive news arrives: CD Projekt, Polish software house author of the video game adventures of Geralt of Rivia, has in fact announced that it has signed a new partnership with the creator of the character.

"We have always admired the works of Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski – a great inspiration for the team here on CD Projekt RED – he has declared Adam Kiciński, President and Deputy CEO of the company – I believe that today represents a new stage in our lasting relationship". The deal, reads the press release,"satisfies and clarifies completely the needs and expectations of both sides, past and future, and outlines one framework for future cooperation between the two sides. The agreement grants CD Projekt new rights, as confirmed by the title of the intellectual property company 'The Witcher' in video games, graphic novels, board games and merchandise".

That the chance to see the Polish team working on a The Witcher 4 is now closer?