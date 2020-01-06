Waiting for the Game Pass on Xbox Series X: subscribers play multiple titles, multiple genres

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Officially entered the year that will reveal the next-gen consoles, Microsoft seems determined to point out the results and potential offered by Xbox Game Pass.

The subscription service of the House of Redmond was recently the subject of an interesting interview granted to The Washington Post from Ben Decker, marketing manager for gaming services at Microsoft. The latter, in particular, has emphasized the impact that Xbox Game Pass has on the habits of gamers.

"After a (common) Xbox owner subscribes to Game Pass, – highlights Decker – gigoose a 40% more titles and a 30% more genres". Furthermore, it should be noted that the average number of video games tested by users also increases outside the Xbox Game pass catalog. A particularly positive impact was also observed for indie productions. In this specific branch of the gaming market, Decker says, some games have even seen increase your users up to thirty times after joining the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

Looking ahead, the latter also recalled that the team is determined to lead Xbox Game Pass also on next-gen Microsoft. "This is not an experiment for the current generation of consoles. – concluded Decker – This is a service that our subscribers can be sure of finding on any product we will introduce in the future".