Waiting for PS5: today is the seventh anniversary of the PS4 announcement!

Waiting for more information on which stage and occasion will host the official presentation of PlayStation 5, the gaming community can still celebrate an important occasion.

On the eve of the landing on the next-gen console market, PlayStation 4 in fact celebrates the seventh anniversary of its official announcement. Exactly seven years ago, on February 20, 2013, the Sony leaders officially announced PlayStation 4, on the occasion of the PlayStation Meeting. During the event the new Sony controller was shown for the first time, the now known Dualshock 4. In addition, some initial information was disseminated on what would be the technical characteristics of the console. There was also no time to show some titles: on the stage of the event some first tastings of Killzone: Shadow Fall is inFAMOUS Second Son.

Seven years after the event, PlayStation 4 is getting ready to conclude your generational cycle, to leave room for his heir, whose launch is expected for the last months of 2020. Waiting to be able to discover all the details and the price of PS5, we remember that recently the top Sony have announced that they will not participate in PAX East for precautionary reasons related to the Coronavirus emergency. The decision, which also implies the absence of The Last of Us Part 2 at the Boston show, was commented on by Naughty Dog.