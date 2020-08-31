Waiting for PS5: Sony wants to speed up the publication of exclusives

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While the PlayStation YouTube playlist update gives new impetus to recent rumors about a PS5 event in early September, Sony has interesting details on the company’s future strategies.

In a new report published by the leaders of the technological and videogame giant, the intention to accelerate the pace of publication of exclusive productions for their consoles emerges. “To enforce content and IP, – it is read – Sony Interactive Entertainment will accelerate improvement and deployment of its portfolio of PlayStation exclusive titles. As a result of the cooperation between internal development and partner companies, PS4 software sales continue to grow over time, and the intention is to further enhance the line-up with valuable content.“.

The report also reiterates the intention to bring to the market a console that offers an important generational leap, made possible, according to Sony, by innovations on the speed, dell’audio he was born in feedback aptico. “PS5 titles that will guarantee this new gaming experience are being made by Prime, Second and Third Party developers, and we plan to present a remarkable line-up of titles to our users“.

At the moment, PlayStation 5 it lacks a specific launch date and it is not clear what games will accompany its debut since Day One.