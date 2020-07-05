Waiting for PS5, production of PS4: 1 console continues every 30 seconds in Kisarazu

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the launch of PlayStation 5 is only a few months away, the PS4 production, which does not seem at all destined to stop shortly (just think that that of PS3 was arrested only in 2017, four years after the debut of PlayStation 4).

There are over 110 million PlayStation 4s around the world, a figure that makes it the console of the current best-selling generation ever. To be able to guarantee an adequate distribution of a much sought after product, efficient production is necessary, a task that Kisarazu factory, in Japan, is performing incredibly effectively.

A recent article by Nikkei Asian Review led us to the discovery of this almost entirely automated, managed by Sony Global Manufacturing & Operations (SGMO) facility, capable of take out a PlayStation 4 every thirty seconds. There are as many as 32 robots produced by Mitsubishi Electric, 26 of which are capable of attaching cables, tapes and flexible parts, tasks that many machines of this kind are not able to complete: a real pride in the factory. Across the line, 31.4 meters long, they operate only four people: two place the motherboards, and two pack the consoles at the end.

"There is probably no other factory that can handle robots in this way", said an engineer. Each process is automated with the aim of create an economic return. SGMO General Architect Hiroyuki Kusakabe says he created "profitable production lines". Lowering production costs is indeed essential for any company, especially for Sony in this historical period, given that PlayStation 4 is inevitably destined to a drop in sales with the debut of PS5.