Waiting for PS5 in 2020: Sony celebrates 25 years of PlayStation in video

The fateful 31 December 2019 has come: starting at midnight, the year that will see the arrival on the gaming market of the new generation consoles will officially begin.

But before looking to the future, the top management Sony they wanted to invite the public to take a look at the recent and distant past, to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of PlayStation. Just a few hours after 2020, the Japanese giant has in fact published a new one video dedicated to the important anniversary. Inside, yes retraces the evolution of hardware that have identified the videogame universe branded Sony: from the first PlayStation to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR, passing through PS2, PSP, PS3 and PS Vita. The video ends with a thank you to the gamers and with a message that cannot but immediately make the thought fly to PlayStation 5: "See you in 2020". You can find the video directly at the beginning of this news: enjoy!

Despite having confirmed the name of the future console, Sony has not yet revealed its design or launch date, which will in any case be among the last months of 2020. During 2019, however, the company offered several initial information on the platform several times: you can find the latest updates on this in a special on PlayStation 5 written by our Alessandro Bruni.