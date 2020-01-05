Waiting for Persona 6: author of the series wants to accelerate the release of games in the West

Share it:

Following the great success of the fifth chapter of the Persona series, both in the East and in the West, the Atlus team has decided to re-propose on the market an enlarged version of the JRPG: Persona 5 Royal.

The latter landed in Japan on October 31, while publication in the Old Continent is currently expected on March 31, 2020. European gamers will therefore be able to get their hands on the title, but with five months of delay compared to Japanese colleagues: in the future, this trend may change.

To offer hope in this sense, it was Kazuhisa Wada, the author of the Persona series. Interviewed by the editorial staff of 4Gamer, the latter shared a decidedly interesting statement: "As for ours promotional campaigns abroad, – began – I recently took a look at our communication systems used in Japan, and I'd really like to use them elsewhere too. I would like to reduce the time gap between our publications in Japan and the rest of the world as much as possible. In this way, we could share our enthusiasm with multiple players (…)".

A statement that would bode well for the future Persona 6, on which Atlus has already started the works. Moreover, a greater attention towards the western public has already been demonstrated by the software house just recently, with the announcement that Persona 5 Royal will support the subtitles in Italian, French, German and Spanish: all languages ​​that go to support English for the first time in the history of the JRPG series.