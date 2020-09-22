Waiting for Monster Hunter Stories 2: the Nintendo 3DS game is very popular on Amazon

During the last Nintendo Direct dedicated to announcements signed by Third Party teams, the official announcement of the return of the Monster Hunter saga on hardware of the Kyoto house has come.

After the absence of Monster Hunter: World from the catalog of the hybrid console, Capcom has in fact announced the arrival of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins on Nintendo Switch. The game will be a sequel to the first Monster Hunter Stories, published in 2016 on Nintendo 3DS. Well, it seems that in anticipation of 2021, the year set for the publication of the title, many players have decided to take back its predecessor!

To suggest it are the sales rankings published by Amazon USA: at the moment, the well-known e-commerce portal qualifies Monster Hunter Stories as the best-selling Nintendo 3DS game on the platform. The title is also the eleventh best-selling product among those related to the portable console of the Grande N. A not indifferent result, if we consider that the first Monster Hunter Stories has been out for four years now.

Furthermore, we remind you that, only a few days ago, the Japanese videogame giant officially announced the end of the production of Nintendo 3DS, in all the numerous variants of existing models. With the decision to end the manufacturing of the 3DS family consoles, a real videogame era at Nintendo has actually ended.