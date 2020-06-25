Waiting for Mass Effect Remastered: BioWare celebrates the new N7 clothing line

Share it:

Despite the absence of the Mass Effect Trilogy from the EA Play Live event in mid-June, the rumors about the development of the Remaster of the sci-fi epic of Commander Shepard do not seem to subside. This scenario includes BioWare's support for the new officially licensed Mass Effect clothing line.

The social profiles of the North American subsidiary of Electronic Arts have in fact retweeted the message shared by the Belgian company ARK / 8 to present the new N7 themed clothing line, strictly under official license of the science fiction series by BioWare.

The initiative launched by ARK / 8 provides for limited edition production (up to a maximum of 500 pieces per head) of a flight jacket, a sweatshirt and a tracksuit with the N7 logo and a design inspired by the Normandy commander.

The new clothing line dedicated to Shepard, therefore, only fuels hopes for fans for the return of the remastered version of Mass Effect, as suggested by several rumors that see the project as destined to land on Xbox Series X and PS5 by the end of the year coinciding with the launch of the Sony and Microsoft nextgen consoles.