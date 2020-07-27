Waiting for Justice League Snyder Cut: the best director's cut ever

Share it:

After years of rumors, small talk, denials and anticipations, in 2021 Warner Bros. will release via the streaming service HBO Max the now mythological Zack Snyder's Justice League, director's cut version of the controversial cinecomic DC released in 2017 after numerous (and even showy) changes by the production and the succeeding director Joss Whedon.

We are not afraid to exaggerate if we say that it is probably one (if not the) most anticipated and famous director's cut in the history of cinema, in the way in which over the years it has managed to overcome the boundaries of cinephiles and capture the attention of an incredibly large audience ranging from Snyder fans to fans of comics, DC and otherwise.

Of course, though, the precedents of the phantom director's cut are illustrious even for much less mainstream cases. Over the years, especially with the affirmation of the authors' policy and the importance of their figure in the sector, several more or less well-known films have regained commercial and critical fortunes with their director's cut versions, the so-called montages "desired by the movie director".

By this definition we mean the purest possible idea-film, the one originally desired by its author and over which it had total control, without interference by manufacturers or distributors. Today we will try to show you the most successful.

Kenneth Branagh's Hamlet

Of the legendary Kenneth Branagh's Hamlet there are three different versions, a 125-minute television, a cut that goes up to 150 minutes and then the whole one, which was presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival and which is also the only one that should be seen to appreciate and fully enjoy the work done by Branagh .

In his 1996 film, which for many years remained the last shot on 70mm film (until 2012, with the release of The Master by Paul Thomas Anderson) Branagh included all the boldness (im) possible of his cinema, colorful, bold, narcissistic and rowdy, and shares with the spectator the joy of framing the exuberance and energy of an interpretation and a story with long and rapid cinema gestures.

Ridley Scott's The Counselor

The first quote for Ridley Scott is for the underrated The Counselor, an excellent criminal drama with philosophical implications by the British director made practically harmless by the assembly of the production.

The dense screenplay by Cormac McCarthy starring Michael Fassbender, Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Cameron Diaz thanks to half an hour more scenes (complete with rated-r) enjoys a much more devastating and targeted version distributed in cinemas.

Again the director's cut should be the only allowed way to watch the movie.

Zack Snyder's Watchmen

Of Watchmen would also exist a four hour version called Ultimate Cut which adds an entire new storyline (the one of The tales of the black vessel) but it is in its director's cut version that Zack Snyder's cinecomic unleashes all its visual potential.

The coding of a new language after the preparations of 300, an exaltation of the beauty of the moving body in the field of the camera, with actors who become comic and animated storyboards as action figures or clay in the hands of a creator who draws, positions in space, frames in the environment, operates and then does collide. A sort of revolution without followers or disciples, a nuclear holocaust without victims.

For other insights, catch Watchmen's Everycult or Batman v Superman's Everycult, another Snyder film famous for his director's cut far superior to the film version.

Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander

The 188-minute assembly of Ingmar Bergman's Fanny and Alexander it would already be worth in itself a mention in any self-respecting list of the best films ever made, and not surprisingly "was enough" to earn the Swedish master his third Oscar for the best foreign film, but not everyone knows that original version of the film wanted by the author stood at 312 minutes.

Now, let's be clear: a longer film does not always necessarily translate into a more beautiful film, but the thing for Fanny and Alexander it is not worth, on the contrary.

Here the sense of family drama becomes so great and with shades so bright and diverse that the winning version of the Oscar will seem banal and hasty.

Jacques Rivette's grumpy beauty

Subsequently cut and reassembled at 125 minutes in duration, the 236 minutes of Jacques Rivette's La belle gruttosa they represent one of the rare cases in which the director's cut arrives in the theater before the most widespread and well-known editing.

In the French master's film you will find some of the most incredible nudes in the history of cinema, European and not, thanks to one of the most fantastic bodies ever created / filmed, which in front of the magical and contemplative room of Rivette he renounces his eroticism and becomes the subject of art.

A sensory work that makes you feel the delicate roughness of the canvas, the soft touch of the brush and the smell of the paint-dirty skin, the scratching of the pen on the notebook that passes from the eardrums to the stomach, the silence of the looks that scrutinize expectations, uncertainties, fears, which chase dexterity and seek unknown truths.

An art film about art and for art, on what it is able to say about who does it, who suffers it and who observes it.

Apocalypse Now – Redux / Final Cut by Francis Ford Coppola

The epic of the narrative that becomes epic in narration, the enterprise of making a film as an echo of the enterprise that the film itself wants to tell, the journey of a character who is also that of the director and his actors and therefore also of the beholder.

Three versions in three different eras: the majestic essentiality of the editing of '79, the sensory dullness of Redux with his infinite inspiration in 2001, the visceral experience of the Final Cut of 2019.

Always the same story but with never the same nuances, as if the continuous evolution of the same cinematographic project instead of erasing its original legacy reinforce it, becoming a celebration of a myth to be handed down forever.

The gates of heaven by Michael Cimino

The crazy staircase, the immoderate ambition to get to touch a purity of the unedited image, even if the effort to reach it risked costing everything.

Reserve that ambition for every single aspect of the production, from the widest possible total to the tiniest detail of vintage staging.

Finally use that same megalomaniac approach for the characterization of all the characters told and for the inspiration of the capitalist parable that they ride, directed towards an indefinite goal that is also the end of an era, of man, of society and of a way of understanding cinema.

Gates of Heaven is a legendary film which has determined a new limit for cinema, that of ruin beyond which a director cannot go so far.

Ridley Scott's Crusades

A few cuts here and there for a great blockbuster can be forgiven, quite the opposite if a visual author like Ridley Scott is forced by 20th Century Fox to give up 50 minutes of his epic of the 12th century on the crusades.

Often approached Gladiator but completely different in purpose and scope, The director's cut crusades is a masterpiece of scale and ambition, one of the highest peaks of Scott 's cinema and among the very few works capable of approaching that Lawrence of Arabia that the author of Alien has always considered his favorite film and main point of reference.

Ridley Scott's Blade Runner

William Blake and his fallen angels in search of their God, the primordial force of memories, the importance of the gaze (and therefore the omnipresent eyes) to define the nature of an individual.

The vision of an eternally unreachable future yet made concrete on film, a conglomerate of past arts and cultures, piled together and left behind, because the extra-world is not for everyone.

Ridley Scott's Blade Runner is the apotheosis of the power of director's cuts and also that of the possibility of revenge through the home video for an unfortunate work in the room.

In a certain sense, the merit is also of the film itself, so perfect that by removing one scene and mounting another in its place, you get two complementary but also diametrically opposed works: one the love story between a man and a machine, the the other is the story of a man who discovers he is a machine.

In your opinion how it will behave Justice League snyder cut in the face of these illustrious precedents? Tell us in the comments section!