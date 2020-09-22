Waiting for Halo Infinite: Master Chief on the baseball fields with Nadella

While the postponement of Halo: Infinite forced gamers eager to once again take on the role of Master Chief, the protagonist of the famous videogame saga has been spotted on the baseball fields.

The CEO home Microsoft, Satya Nadella, was invited to the field by Seattle Mariners to honor the tradition of “first launch“Obviously, respond to the appeal of the team of Major League di Baseball it is not easy in times when the international health emergency imposes restrictions on travel and numerous precautions in the area of ​​social relations.

Nadella, however, did not want to give up the invitation and therefore decided to proceed with a “virtual launch”. To take care of the reception we find none other than Dave Valle, former receiver for the Seattle Mariners themselves. The result of the operation is visible directly at the bottom of this news, thanks to a video clip published by the sports team. At Valle’s invitation to do more, the Microsoft CEO replied by calling …Master Chief! The latter was therefore presented with a baseball and a large group of Spartans.

Currently, the game is in development at 343 Industries lacks a launch date, so Halo: Infinite will not accompany the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S.