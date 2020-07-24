Waiting for Halo Infinite: here's how to play Halo 3 in third person with a mod!

Share it:

Waiting impatiently to admire the Halo Infinite campaign at the Xbox Series X event, a fan of the iconic Microsoft FPS series took advantage of the entry of Halo 3 into the Master Chief Collection on PC to create a mod that transforms it into one third person shooter.

The mod was made by the amateur developer known as Parapara and is already available on Nexus Mods completely free. The Master Chief fan project distorts the classic shot of the FPS saga of the house of Redmond to allow fans to experience a "Gears of War" view in third person.

What makes this mod really interesting, however, are the efforts made by its author to make all the elements of the interface compatible with the new shot, thus guaranteeing a pleasant gaming experience despite some limitations related, for example, to the precision of the aiming system . If nothing else, the mod in question allows you to play the whole game cooperative campaign, as long as all players have installed this amateur patch by downloading it from the Nexus Mods pages.

