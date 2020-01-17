Waiting for GTA 6 and Bully 2: pressure on Rockstar to publish more games?

Share it:

Over the past few years, the developers of Rockstar Games have brought some very successful productions to the market, among which we can cite, for example, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Currently, the software house has not shared any details regarding its current activities and no specific information has been released on the new titles under development. The extreme confidentiality has paved the way for the spread of several rumor and rumors with the talented software house as its protagonist.

Just recently, a statement shared by "SWEGTA", YouTuber active in the production of content related to Rockstar Games productions, has attracted the attention of the ever-active community of ResetEra. The content creator has in fact entrusted the following twitter to the pages of his Twitter account: "Apparently, Take-Two He's doing pressure on Rockstar to return to a program most frequent publications". However, the YouTuber did not offer any further details regarding the issue, nor did it explain the exact source of these rumors. As usual in the event of a rumor, we therefore invite you to interpret the information due caution, recalling that it could be totally or partially wrong.

In closing, we report that our Alessandro Bruni has created an interesting special dedicated wishes and expectations for a GTA 6. In addition, we remember that Rockstar is currently looking for an expert in trailers.