Waiting for God of War 2: Atreus in the footsteps of Daddy Kratos in a splendid fan art

Through the pages of his social and professional profiles, the independent digital artist André SiK received public praise from Cory Barlog for his splendid God of War fan art starring a teenager Atreus.

The Brazilian designer wanted to draw inspiration from the 2018 masterpiece of Sony Santa Monica to enrich his professional portfolio with artwork inspired by God of War. The adult reinterpretation of Atreus that distinguishes his package of digital designs "God of War: Evolution" shows the hypothetical appearance and features that the son of Kratos in the sequel (not yet announced but now confirmed) destined to arrive on PlayStation 5.

The clothing of the protege of the God of War naturally recalls that of the father, with a hairstyle, tattoos and elements of equipment that inevitably link him to the journey made in the Norse mythological dimension in blockbuster action on PS4.

What do you think of these artworks? Before knowing your opinion on this, we remind you that recently Sony Santa Monica has once again started hunting for talents for God of War 2 on PS5, dedicating itself in particular to professional figures in charge of write its history.