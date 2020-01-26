Waiting for Dying Light 2: Techland moves to a new headquarters

Share it:

From Techland's social channels, the heads of the Polish software house inform us that they have completed the delicate transfer to a new, huge office complex overlooking the nextgen and, hopefully, the release of Dying Light 2 after the announcement of the postponement to date set.

The photos proudly shared by the European company show us the entrance, offices and common areas that will host Techland's developers, programmers, authors and managers. As often happens in these cases, the real motivations that pushed the bosses of the Polish company to moving to a new headquarters were not disclosed.

However, many, especially on gaming forums such as ResetEra, are looking at this change of location as a move made necessary by the corporate reorganization due to the high number of employees (over 400).

In the splendid setting of the new Techland headquarters, the developers of Dying Light 2 will therefore be able to continue work on the ambitious open-world action horror (as well as on its huge post-launch support), and this without mentioning the other unannounced video games on which, in all probability, they are already working in anticipation ofarrival of PS5 and Xbox Series X planned for Christmas 2020.