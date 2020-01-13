Waiting for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: what is your favorite DB game?

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is coming, waiting to get our hands on the new game dedicated to the Akira Toriyama series we want to decree the favorite DB game from the Everyeye.it community, for this reason we have selected the best 20 Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z titles out of the mid 90s to today.

From Dragon Ball GT Final Bout Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 2, passing through Dragon Ball Origins, Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball Raging Blast, Dragon Ball Z Supersonic Warriors 2 and Dragon Ball Z Battle of Z just to name a few.

The time has come to rate your favorite Dragon Ball game: the word to you!