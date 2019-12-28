Waiting for Dragon Ball Z Kakarot: let's watch all the intro of the DB games!

Share it:

We at Everyeye are incurably nostalgic, especially when it comes to Dragon Ball. In view of the release of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, which is getting closer and closer, we have well thought of collecting in a single video all the initials of the games inspired by the Z series of the famous anime created by Akira Toriyama.

We left with Ultimate Battle 22, fighting game released for the first time in Japan in the distant 1995, and then get to the intro of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, a real dream for all fans of the anime. In the middle are Dragon Ball Z: The Legend, Final Bout, the Budokai trilogy and the two Budokai Tenkaichi, in addition to the more recent Xenoverse 2 and FighterZ, for a total of 26 introductory films. Find our video at the beginning of the news, enjoy!

How many of those titles have you played during your video game career? Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, remember, will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 17, 2020. In case you didn't know, we have also created an alternative version of the intro of Kakarot with What's My Destiny Dragon Ball, the famous Italian song sung by Giorgio Vanni, and subtitled in Italian the nostalgic live action trailer of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot.